Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The fifth relied aid plane, filled with 10 tons of medical supplies, departed Kuwait heading to Egypt to provide assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip.

ISTANBUL -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Israel occupation forces to immediately break out of its "state of madness" and stop its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

MOSCOW -- A coal mine fire in central Kazakhstan killed at least 21 workers while another 23 remained unaccounted.

CAIRO -- At least 32 persons died and 63 were injured in a traffic collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road. (end) aa