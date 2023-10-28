Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The fifth relied aid plane, filled with 10 tons of medical supplies, departed Kuwait heading to Egypt to provide assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip.
ISTANBUL -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Israel occupation forces to immediately break out of its "state of madness" and stop its attacks on the Gaza Strip.
MOSCOW -- A coal mine fire in central Kazakhstan killed at least 21 workers while another 23 remained unaccounted.
CAIRO -- At least 32 persons died and 63 were injured in a traffic collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road. (end) aa
