Egyptian Pres. Calls For Allowing More Aid Convoys In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 28 (KUNA) - Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi stated on Saturday that twenty aid convoys daily entering Gaza is not enough, urging allowing entrance for as much aid as possible into to the Strip.

In his speech at the annual International Manufacturing Convention & Exhibition (IMCE), Al-Sisi said that they are exerting great efforts to meet the needs of 2.3 million Palestinians, who have no access to water, fuel, or the necessary medical supply in the besieged Gaza.

He affirmed Egypt's great efforts to ease the fight in Gaza and bring in as much aid as possible to the strip, expressing gratitude for countries who sent humanitarian relief to Gaza people.

Al-Sisi noted his country's positive role in the release of hostages held in Gaza, reassuring Egyptian citizens that no harm shall come to Egypt and that they can defend and protect it and its people. (end)

mm









MENAFN28102023000071011013ID1107322198