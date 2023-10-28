Egypt: Traffic Collision Kills 32 Persons, Injures 63 On Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 28 (KUNA) - At least 32 persons died and 63 were injured in a traffic collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road, said Egyptian Health Ministry Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry affirmed that the accident occurred between a bus and a number of cars in the Wadi El-Natroun area, before the international road towards Cairo.

The state of preparedness has been raised in Beheira Governorate hospitals to deal with those injured in the accident and provide them with the necessary first aid, it added. (end)

