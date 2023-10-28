Turkish President Urges Israel To Immediately Halt Attacks On Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on Israel to immediately stop its attacks on targets in Gaza after Israeli forces intensified their unprecedented artillery and air strikes on the Gaza Strip last night.



Erdogan said on X, formerly Twitter that the Israeli bombardments on Gaza intensified last night and once again targeted women, children and innocent civilians and worsened the ongoing humanitarian crisis .

Israel must immediately stop this madness and end its attacks, he added.

Erdogan also encouraged a heavy turnout for a rally in support of Palestinians in Istanbul on Saturday, which could see around one million people attend.