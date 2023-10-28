At Least 32 Killed In A Multi-Car Pileup On A Highway In Egypt, Authorities Say

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP
Cairo: Egypt's health ministry said at least 32 people were killed in a multi-car pileup Saturday morning on a highway linking Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.
At least 63 others were injured in the crash which involved a passenger bus and other vehicles, the statement said, adding that fire erupted in some vehicles.
Local media reported that the accident happened when the bus hit a parked vehicle during the foggy morning. Other vehicles crashed into the bus.
Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospital.
MENAFN28102023000063011010ID1107322148
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.