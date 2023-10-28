Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Romanian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from HE Luminita Odobescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania.

During the phone call, they discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and Israel, and ways to reduce escalation.

During the call, His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's firm stance in condemning all forms of targeting civilians. His Excellency said that killing civilians and innocents, especially women and children, as well as the practice of collective punishment policy are unacceptable under any circumstance.

His Excellency stressed the State of Qatar's complete rejection of the indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip, and the attempts to forcibly displace its people, and warned of the danger of the ground escalation of this war to the safety of civilians and hostages in Gaza.

His Excellency stressed the necessity of continuing entry of aid convoys and humanitarian assistance to Palestinian brothers who are trapped under bombardment.

The Prime Minister called for the international community to move quickly to respond to the decision of the United Nations General Assembly to reach a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.

His Excellency also underscored the need to coordinate regional and international efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza and work hard toward achieving a just and comprehensive peace.