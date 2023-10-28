Jordan's Palestinian Refugee Camps Welcome UN Resolution On Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -Camp services committees, advisory bodies, civil society organizations, and popular activities in Palestinian refugee camps in the Kingdom welcomed United Nations General Assembly's endorsement of a Jordan-drafted resolution, which calls for an "immediate" truce in Gaza Strip.The Kingdom presented the resolution on behalf of the Arab countries, in its capacity as head of the Arab group in the United Nations this month.In a statement Saturday, Jordanian Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA) said this resolution calls for an "immediate, permanent and sustainable" humanitarian truce that leads to ending hostilities, and urges all parties to comply "immediately and fully" with their obligations under international law, and enable and facilitate humanitarian access to basic supplies and services to all civilians in need in the Gaza Strip.The resolution also strongly rejects any attempts to forcibly transfer Palestinian civilian population.In this context, DPA called for abolishing an Israeli order issued to Palestinian civilians, United Nations employees, and humanitarian and medical workers, to evacuate all areas north of Gaza Valley and move to the coastal enclave's southern regions, the statement noted.