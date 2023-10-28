SEIU Local 2: Workers In Halifax To Rally At Pete's Frootique

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.

