Iran Ready For Discussions With Azerbaijan To Improve Trade, Transportation Ties - ICCIMA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Iran is ready for
discussions with Azerbaijan on improving trade and transportation
ties between the two countries, director of international
transportation department of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries,
Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Behnam Faramarzian told Trend .
Faramazian said expansion of ties envisages use of ports and
other infrastructure facilities, as well as facilitating border
processes and other aspects.
Faramarzian said there are many areas in the private sector
where the two countries can cooperate.
"I am sure that if we work together, the public sector will be
ready to assist the private sector in improving its performance and
in developing mutually beneficial cooperation, investments," he
said.
The statistics of Iran's Customs Administration shows that
Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Azerbaijan amounted to 323,000
tons worth about $207 million for 5 months 2023 (from March 21
through August 22, 2023).
Iran's trade turnover with Azerbaijan decreased by 33.5 percent
in value terms and increased by 1.9 percent in quantitative terms
over the 5 months year-on-year.
