Iran Ready For Discussions With Azerbaijan To Improve Trade, Transportation Ties - ICCIMA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Iran is ready for discussions with Azerbaijan on improving trade and transportation ties between the two countries, director of international transportation department of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Behnam Faramarzian told Trend .

Faramazian said expansion of ties envisages use of ports and other infrastructure facilities, as well as facilitating border processes and other aspects.

Faramarzian said there are many areas in the private sector where the two countries can cooperate.

"I am sure that if we work together, the public sector will be ready to assist the private sector in improving its performance and in developing mutually beneficial cooperation, investments," he said.

The statistics of Iran's Customs Administration shows that Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Azerbaijan amounted to 323,000 tons worth about $207 million for 5 months 2023 (from March 21 through August 22, 2023).

Iran's trade turnover with Azerbaijan decreased by 33.5 percent in value terms and increased by 1.9 percent in quantitative terms over the 5 months year-on-year.