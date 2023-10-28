Middle Corridor - Shortest Route Between China And Europe, IRU Secretary General Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Middle
Corridor coming through Azerbaijan is the shortest route between
China and Europe, Secretary General of the International Road
Transport Union (IRU) Umberto de Pretto told reporters, Trend reports.
He said that IRU is looking how to make full use of the Middle
Corridor given the increasing traffic between China and Europe.
Besides, de Pretto noted that looking at different routes from
China to Europe, IRU sees three options: Northern Corridor, the
Middle Corridor or the Southern Corridor.
The Middle Corridor which comes through Azerbaijan is the
shortest Corridor, but it's the most complicated one because it
requires to use multi-modal transport, passes through two seas and
many countries, he emphasized.
Moreover, the secretary general expressed confidence that the
Middle Corridor can be used more effectively, which will be an
advantage to Azerbaijan.
As de Pretto pointed out, to enhance the Middle Corridor,
existing tools should be used.
Speaking about the IRU's looking how to make full use of the
Middle Corridor, he said the union provides to customs authorities
around the world 50 billion euro per year in guarantees.
Additionally, he informed about his recent discussions with
Azerbaijani customs leadership regarding how to make better use of
the TIR system (a customs transit system enabling goods to flow
across borders) to make sure of maximizing the benefits of the
Middle Corridor with a guarantee and electronic communication
between all the participants.
Middle Corridor, is a multilateral institutional development
linking the containerized rail freight transport networks of the
People's Republic of China (PRC) and the European Union through the
economies of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern
Europe. The multilateral, multi-modal transport institution links
Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with rail systems in the PRC,
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.
Middle Corridor serves to increase freight traffic from China to
Türkiye, as well as to the European countries and in the reverse
direction.
The block train running along this corridor delivers cargo from
China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days. This is one of the
main advantages of the transport corridor.
