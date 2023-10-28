Georgia Working On Revitalization Of Silk Road Through Middle Corridor - PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Georgia is
working on revitalization of the Silk Road through the Middle
Corridor, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports.
He has made this remark during a meeting with Kitack Lim,
Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization
(IMO).
During the meeting, the sides discussed positive cooperation
between the Georgian Government and IMO, particularly in supporting
the country's reform efforts.
They emphasized the importance of enhancing transportation links
across the Eurasian continent, taking into account the geopolitical
context, and recognized Georgia's role as a pivotal transit and
logistics center.
Garibashvili highlighted Georgia's historical position as a
natural bridge connecting Europe and Asia and its strategic
location, which enables it to contribute to the revitalization of
the Silk Road through the Middle Corridor under the 'One Belt, One
Road' initiative.
Additionally, the PM underscored the government's substantial
infrastructure investments aimed at ensuring ample energy
generation capabilities in the coming years.
Meanwhile, the fourth Silk Road Forum in Georgia's Tbilisi
kicked off on October 26. The two-day event is being held under the
"Connecting Today Resilient Tomorrow" motto. Over 2,000
participants from around 60 countries have taken part in
conferences and panel discussions, reviewing regional and global
trade and connectivity issues.
