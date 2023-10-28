Kazakhstan Updates Details On Number Of Mine Explosion Victims

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Bodies of 32
victims have been found at the Kostenko mine in Karaganda region of
Kazakhstan, where an explosion occurred, the search for 14 miners
continues, Department of Emergency Management said, Trend reports.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the
scene. He expressed sincere condolences to the families and friends
of the miners, and also instructed to stop investment cooperation
with ArcelorMittal Temirtau.
Search and rescue work continues at the site of the
accident.
In connection with the explosion, a headquarters was created.
Head of the executive power of the Karaganda region, General
Director of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC, First Deputy Prosecutor
General of Kazakhstan, Prosecutor of the Karaganda region, special
law enforcement agencies are located at the Kostenko mine.
According to preliminary data, a gas methane explosion
occurred.
Kazakhstan declared October 29 as the Day of National
Mourning.
