Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences To Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to
Kazakhstan in connection with the tragedy that occurred at a mine,
referring to the ministry's statement on X (Twitter).
"We are deeply shocked by the tragic consequences of the
explosion in a mine in Kazakhstan. Our thoughts and prayers are
with the grieving families, the brotherly people and the government
of Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan is by Kazakhstan's side," the Ministry
said.
There were 252 people in the mine at the time of the explosion.
The number of victims has reached 32.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the
scene. He expressed sincere condolences to the families and friends
of the miners, and also instructed to stop investment cooperation
with ArcelorMittal Temirtau.
Search and rescue work continues at the site of the
accident.
In connection with the explosion, a headquarters was created.
Head of the executive power of the Karaganda region, General
Director of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC, First Deputy Prosecutor
General of Kazakhstan, Prosecutor of the Karaganda region, special
law enforcement agencies are located at the Kostenko mine.
According to preliminary data, a gas methane explosion
occurred.
Kazakhstan declared October 29 as the Day of National
Mourning.
