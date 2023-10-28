Russian Army Does Not Live Up To Kremlin's Expectations Of Avdiivka Capture - British Intel Report

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops, from whom the Kremlin leaders demand to seize more territory, cannot carry out effective offensive actions around Avdiivka.

The Ministry of Defence of the UK posted this on X social network with reference to intelligence data.

According to British analysts, heavy but inconclusive fighting has continued over the last week around the Donetsk region town of Avdiivka, where Russia initiated a major offensive effort in mid-October 2023.

At the same time, Russian propagandists have been harshly critical of the military's tactics in the operation. The nature of the operation suggests that Russia's core military-political challenge remains the same as it has throughout most of the war, the report reads.

“Political leaders demand more territory to be seized but the military cannot generate effective operational level offensive action,” the UK Ministry of Defence says.

According to the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian troops repelled 15 enemy attacks in Avdiivka direction over the past day, and Russian troops suffered significant losses.