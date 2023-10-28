Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences To President Of Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
expressed condolences to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, following numerous human casualties as a
result of a fire at a mine in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,
I was saddened by the news of heavy casualties caused by a fire
at a mine in the Kazakhstan's Karaganda region.
I share your sorrow over this tragedy, extend my deep
condolences on behalf of myself and all the people of Azerbaijan to
You, families and loved ones of those killed and all the people of
Kazakhstan, and wish recovery to the injured.
May Allah rest their souls in peace!"
