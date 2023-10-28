Dozens Killed, Injured In Israeli Occupation Attacks On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Dozens of Palestinians were killed and others injured from late Friday until early Saturday by Israeli occupation force's air raids on residential areas in Gaza Strip.

According to WAFA, quoting medical sources, over 25 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured, while there are dozens missing under rubble.

Civil defense teams recovered the bodies of 42 civilians in a neighborhood in west Gaza, said WAFA, adding that hundreds of buildings were destroyed across the strip, as Israeli occupation aggression continued bombing through land, air and sea.

The Israeli attacks continued for the 22nd consecutive day, as the occupation forces launched their most brutal attacks on the strip yesterday, cutting off all means of communication in Gaza.

The death toll of the Israeli occupation attacks went up to 7,300 people, with 70 percent being women, children and elderly, as well as 18,567 others injured. (end)

tma







