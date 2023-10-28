Flash News: OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports P2P

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of October 28, 2023.



OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports P2P

The OKX Wallet web extension has integrated P2P, which provides access to secure, non-custodial staking and network validation. P2P provides OKX Wallet users with a more private, secure, and censorship-resistant way to access the internet directly from their crypto wallet.

To access Ylide, users simply need to:

1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)

2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one

3. Connect their OKX Wallet to P2P via web extension



OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.