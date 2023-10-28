Flash News: OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports Ylide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of October 28, 2023.



OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports Ylide

The OKX Wallet web extension has integrated Ylide, a Web3 communication protocol that helps developers and founders build wallet-to-wallet communication apps in a multi-chain world. Ylide provides OKX Wallet users with a more private and secure way to search directly from their crypto wallet, helping protect their information and browsing data.

To access Ylide, users simply need to:

1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)

2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one

3. Connect their OKX Wallet to Ylide via web extension



OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.