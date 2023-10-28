Moh Organizes Awareness Campaign On Psoriasis In Avenues Mall

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event by: Yousif Al-Tattan

KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Health organized an awareness and educational campaign in the Avenues Mall on chronic psoriasis.

The campaign hosts a group of specialists and doctors to introduce the chronic disease and ways to treat it and mitigate its effects, whether with topical medications or ways to strengthen immunity.

Through the campaign, specialists seek to correct misinformation revolving around psoriasis, such as considering it only a skin disease. (end) yt