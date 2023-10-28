Communications Lost Across Gaza Amid Heavy Israeli Bombardment

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
GAZA, Oct 28 (NNN-WAFA) – The Gaza Strip's communications and internet connectivity broke down last night, as heavy Israeli bombardment was heard across various areas of the Palestinian enclave, said Xinhua correspondents stationed in Gaza.
The correspondents said that, Israel was intensifying air strikes in northern and central Gaza, lightening up the night sky amid a blackout.– NNN-WAFA
MENAFN28102023000200011047ID1107322072
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.