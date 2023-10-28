Communications Lost Across Gaza Amid Heavy Israeli Bombardment

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 28 (NNN-WAFA) – The Gaza Strip's communications and internet connectivity broke down last night, as heavy Israeli bombardment was heard across various areas of the Palestinian enclave, said Xinhua correspondents stationed in Gaza.

The correspondents said that, Israel was intensifying air strikes in northern and central Gaza, lightening up the night sky amid a blackout.– NNN-WAFA