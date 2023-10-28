Ukraine Has Exported 41,000 Tonnes Of Honey This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-September 2023, Ukraine exported 41,000 tonnes of honey.

This was discussed at the 6th National Honey Forum "European integration during war: Challenges and opportunities for Ukraine's honey industry", Ukrinform reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

"As the Forum participants emphasized, Ukraine's honey industry continues to develop despite the Russian full-scale invasion. In 2022, 48,000 tonnes of honey were exported, and in nine months of 2023 – 41,000 tonnes. Ukrainian honey is supplied to Germany, Poland, Belgium, the USA, France, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Hungary," the report reads.

It is noted that in order to strengthen the position of Ukrainian honey producers in the national and international markets, it is necessary to implement the legal experience of the EU at the legislative level. It will also allow expanding foreign markets for Ukrainian honey exports.

According to Eurostat data, Ukraine was 2nd largest honey exporter to the European Union with a share of 24% in 2022.

Photo: agrotimes