Middle Corridor Plays Key Role In 'One Belt, One Road' Initiative - Kazakh Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. The
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle
Corridor) plays a key role within the 'One Belt, One Road'
initiative, said the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Croatia Akylbek
Kamaldinov during a seminar dedicated to discussing the results and
prospects of the initiative, Trend reports.
As he noted, Kazakhstan occupies a special position in this
global project.
"Over the 10 years of joint implementation of the initiative,
significant progress has been achieved. In particular, such large
infrastructure projects as the Kazakh-Chinese logistics base in the
port of Lianyungang, the Khorgos dry port, the international
transit highway Western Europe - Western China, and the railway
corridor from China to Iran have been put into operation. The
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route plays a key role within
the Belt and Road, thanks to which the time of cargo transportation
to Europe will be halved," he said.
The Kazakh ambassador noted the country's readiness for more
active cooperation with international partners within the framework
of the One Belt, One Road initiative and the Digital Silk Road.
"The 'One Belt, One Road' project contributes to strengthening
cultural and humanitarian ties, mutual understanding and
strengthening friendly relations between participating countries,"
he added.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
