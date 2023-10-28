Azerbaijani PM Expresses Condolences To Kazakh Counterpart On Mine Explosion Victims

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Azerbaijani Prime
Minister Ali Asadov has sent a letter of condolence to his Kazakh
counterpart Alikhan Smailov, Trend reports.
Asadov noted that he received with deep regret the news of
numerous human casualties as a result of the accident at the mine
in Karaganda.
The letter expressed deep condolences to the prime minister of
Kazakhstan, as well as to the families and close relatives of those
who died.
An explosion has taken place at the Kostenko mine in Karaganda
region of Kazakhstan.
The number of dead in the explosion has risen to 25.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the
scene. He expressed sincere condolences to the families and friends
of the miners, and also instructed to stop investment cooperation
with ArcelorMittal Temirtau.
The Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan has launched a
criminal investigation into the emergency at the Kostenko mine.
Kazakhstan declared October 29 as the Day of National
Mourning.
