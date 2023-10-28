Kuwait Oil Barrel Down 20 Cents At USD 93.09 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel dropped 20 cents to reach USD 93.09 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared with USD 93.29 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. In international markets, Brent crude oil went up USD 2.55 to reach USD 90.48 pb, while West Texas Intermediate rose USD 2.33 to stand at USD 85.54 pb. (end) km

