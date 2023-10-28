Coal Mine Fire Kills At Least 21 Persons In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- A coal mine fire in central Kazakhstan killed at least 21 workers while another 23 remained unaccounted for on Saturday.

Russia's TASS news agency stated that the accident occurred when a shift of 252 workers was working at the mine, noting that rescuers were able to rescue 208 people, while 23 others were still under the rubble.

TASS quoted Kazakh sources as saying that the accident was caused by a methane gas explosion. (end)

