Palestinian Man Shot Dead By Israeli Settler In Nablus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 28 (KUNA) - A Palestinian man was shot dead Saturday by an Israeli settler in Al-Sawiya town in Nablus.

In a statement, Palestinian Health Ministry said that Bilal Saleh, 40 years old, was shot through his chest by an Israeli settler.

Local news reported that Israeli settlers attacked farmers while they were harvesting, where Saleh was shot and transported to Salfit Governmental Hospital where he died.

A total of 111 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank by Israeli occupation forces since October 7th. (end)

