Jewish Settler Kills Palestinian South Of Nablus

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 28 (Petra) -A Palestinian citizen was killed after being shot in the chest by an extremist Jewish settler, near As-Sawiya village, south of Nablus city, in the northern West Bank, Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.In a statement, the ministry said a number of citizens were also injured after Jewish settlers opened fire on a group of the area's residents.With the murder of Bilal Shaheen, aged 40 years old, death toll in the occupied West Bank rose to 111 martyrs and 1,950 others wounded since October 7th.