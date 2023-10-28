Israel Intensifies Attacks On Gaza Cuts Off Communications

Amman, October 27 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes launched intensive and unprecedented attacks on all parts of the besieged Gaza Strip Friday evening.The Israeli army said that its aircraft are currently launching "intensive and unprecedented" attacks throughout the Gaza Strip.Satellite channels reported that the occupation authorities completely cut off communications from the Gaza Strip.

