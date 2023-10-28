Amir Receives Phone Call From Iranian President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from His Excellency Dr. Ibrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
During the call, the latest developments in the situation in the Palestinian territories were reviewed, in addition to bilateral relations and regional and international developments of common interest.
