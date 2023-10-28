Arab Investments In Jordan's CIT Sector 'Key' To Enhancing Economy-Stakeholder

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -CEO of Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j) Nidal Bitar, said investments made by Arab information technology companies in Jordan are a "vital" factor in supporting Jordan's economic and technological activity, which contribute "effectively" to improving its digital infrastructure, and provide multiple job opportunities for youth, especially in high-tech fields.In a statement to "Petra," he said these investments play a "major" role in exporting technological services, increasing revenues, and supporting educational institutions.Additionally, he noted these investments are "key" for Jordan's technological and economic development, and place the Kingdom on the global innovation map.By improving the digital infrastructure, he noted Jordan is witnessing a "rapid" transformation towards an "advanced" digital future that gives access for Jordanians to "fast" communications and "high-speed" Internet, which enhances life quality and opens up new opportunities for companies.Bitar said stimulating innovation and entrepreneurship is an integral part of Jordan's technology sector development strategy.Technology companies work to enhance competitiveness in the local and regional market, which contributes to the export of tech and software services, which benefits the national economy, he said.According to statistical data, communication and information technology (CIT) sector's contribution to the gross domestic product during 2021 reached about JD900 million, or 3%, while it is expected to reach JD3 billion, or 3.9% during 2033, as an economic impact by implementing Economic Modernization Vision (EMV).Meanwhile, CIT sector exports in 2021 amounted to about JD200 million, representing 1.9% of the Kingdom's total exports, which are forecast to reach JD4.5 billion by 2033, as per EMV.