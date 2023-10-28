Erdogan Calls On Israeli Occupation To End State Of Madness

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 28 (KUNA) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Israel occupation forces to immediately break out of its "state of madness" and stop its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

"The continuously increasing and intensified Israeli bombardments directed towards Gaza have once again targeted women, children, and innocent civilians, deepening the ongoing humanitarian crisis," Erdogan said on X.

Erdogan also asked the Turkish nation to join the "Great Palestine Meeting," a rally at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul scheduled for Saturday afternoon to show support for Palestinians. He is expected to address the gathering.

Yesterday, most Turkish states witnessed demonstrations in protest against the Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip. (end)

ta









MENAFN28102023000071011013ID1107322030