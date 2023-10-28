Rugby World Cup Final: Message From Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah To South Africa’S Springboks

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



As South Africa reaches the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Herbert Mensah, the newly elected President of Rugby Africa, ( ), the continental governing body of rugby across Africa, issues a message of support addressed to Mark Alexander, President of the South Africa Rugby Union (SARU):

Dearest Mark, My Brother

As we approach the grand finale, I am filled with immense pride for the extraordinary journey of the Springboks. The Springboks, reigning World Champions, stand as a symbol of positivity and strength. Your success is a reflection of the strength we find in unity and the unwavering spirit that defines our continent.

Africa stands with you, celebrating your achievements and embracing the optimism that your path represents.

As you prepare for the final challenge, remember YOU are not alone. The collective spirit of Africa is your constant companion, offering strength and support in all conditions. The journey of the Springboks have inspired us all.

Show the world, once more, the unparalleled might of the Springbok spirit.

Go Springboks Go!

Herbert Mensah,

President, Rugby Africa

About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa ( ) is the continental governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 39 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby highlighted Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.

