India\'S Largest And Fastest-Growing Workspace Platform, Qdesq Secures Investment From Gruhas

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) After JLL, Qdesq bags funding from Gruhas, a VC with focused investments in PropTech Consumer and ClimateTech. Qdesq owns and operates India\'s largest and fastest-growing flexible workspace marketplace and brokerage platform (Qdesq). Along with Qdesq, the company is building an enterprise SaaS platform called Qudify, which upgrades and digitises enterprises and workspaces with QR-based visitor management, meeting rooms and complaint management system.



Qdesq marketplace has 4300 centres listed on its platform, with market coverage of 100 cities in India. Their monthly run rate is 6500 desk bookings, providing clients with coworking, private offices, and on-demand workspaces like meeting rooms, virtual offices and day passes.



Qudify SaaS started in September 2022, has 125+ clients empowering 2,00,000 interactions of enterprise employees and visitors and aims to grow 3x Year-on-Year.



Paaras S Arora, Founder CEO at Qdesq says, \"We are encouraged and excited to have been backed by Gruhas. It is our second investment from a venture capital firm after JLL Spark. This investment will enable us to enhance our overall team strength and capability, thus fuelling growth and scale in both businesses.



Abhijeet Pai, Co-Founder Gruhas, said, \"Co-working and managed offices have seen a surge in demand post the pandemic. Qdesq has been at the forefront of this transformation by leading the charge with its nationwide network. Flexible and ready-to-move workspaces have become a way of life for corporates, small businesses, and startups alike. Qdesq has been an opportune enabler for businesses and entrepreneurship by offering marketplace as well as software solutions for the ecosystem, and is positioned to be a market leader shaping the future of work\"



This funding round marks a significant milestone in Qdesq\'s journey and validates investors\' confidence in the company\'s vision and potential for growth. Qdesq is proud to have the support of a diverse group of investors who believe in its mission to create the most compelling, loved and efficient platform powered by technology and people to provide workspaces and tech solutions to corporates and enterprises.

Company :-Media Mantra

User :- Shrishti Sharma

Email :