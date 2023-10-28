Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. This week saw a
decrease in oil prices in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is
produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields,
decreased by $2.87 (2.99 percent) compared to the week before and
amounted to $92.95 per barrel.
The maximum price during the reporting period was $95.54 per
barrel, and the minimum – $91.71 per barrel.
Besides, this week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based
on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $90.94 per barrel, which
is $2.94 (3.13 percent) less from the week before. The maximum
price was $93.61 per barrel, and the minimum - $89.74 per
barrel.
The average price of URALS crude oil decreased by $2.8 (3.49
percent) compared to last week and amounted to $77.42 per barrel.
The maximum price for URALS reached $80.15 per barrel, and the
minimum – $76.23 per barrel.
The average price for Brent crude oil fell by $3.31 (3.55
percent) and amounted to $89.90 per barrel. The maximum price for
Brent reached $93.09 per barrel, and the minimum – $88.46 per
barrel.
|
Oil type
|
October 23, 2023
|
October 24, 2023
|
October 25, 2023
|
October 26, 2023
|
October 27, 2023
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$95.54
|
$91.71
|
$92.39
|
$92.87
|
$92.25
|
$92.95
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$93.61
|
$89.74
|
$90.32
|
$90.85
|
$90.20
|
$90.94
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$80.15
|
$76.23
|
$76.76
|
$77.31
|
$76.69
|
$77.42
|
Brent Dated
|
$93.09
|
$88.46
|
$89.04
|
$89.70
|
$89.23
|
$89.90
