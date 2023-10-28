Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. This week saw a decrease in oil prices in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, decreased by $2.87 (2.99 percent) compared to the week before and amounted to $92.95 per barrel.

The maximum price during the reporting period was $95.54 per barrel, and the minimum – $91.71 per barrel.

Besides, this week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $90.94 per barrel, which is $2.94 (3.13 percent) less from the week before. The maximum price was $93.61 per barrel, and the minimum - $89.74 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil decreased by $2.8 (3.49 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $77.42 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $80.15 per barrel, and the minimum – $76.23 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil fell by $3.31 (3.55 percent) and amounted to $89.90 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $93.09 per barrel, and the minimum – $88.46 per barrel.

Oil type

October 23, 2023

October 24, 2023

October 25, 2023

October 26, 2023

October 27, 2023

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$95.54

$91.71

$92.39

$92.87

$92.25

$92.95

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$93.61

$89.74

$90.32

$90.85

$90.20

$90.94

Urals (EX NOVO)

$80.15

$76.23

$76.76

$77.31

$76.69

$77.42

Brent Dated

$93.09

$88.46

$89.04

$89.70

$89.23

$89.90

