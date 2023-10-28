Baku Port Talks About Providing Wide Range Of Additional Services

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Azerbaijan's Baku
Port aims to create a world-class port, strategically located in
the heart of Eurasia and serving as a vital link connecting Asia
and Europe, Port's Chief Operating Officer Eugene Seah said,
Trend reports.
He spoke during a visit to Alat terminal on the sidelines of the
42nd BSEC-URTA General Assembly meeting in Baku.
He added that this is achieved by providing a wide range of
value-added services.
"The main goal of Baku Port is to develop and operate a port
complex that is an example of global excellence. This implies a
multifaceted approach to the service provision," Eugene Seah
emphasized.
