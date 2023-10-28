Umerov, Austin Discuss Situation On Battlefield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a phone call, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov briefed U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on the situation on the battlefield.
The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
In particular, Umerov spoke of Russian losses near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka, which had reached about 4,000 soldiers.
The Ukrainian side also thanked the United States for continued effective cooperation and artillery ammunition supplies.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry emphasized that further ATACMS supplies would allow the Ukrainian military to effectively strike enemy military infrastructure and command posts in the deep rear areas within the temporarily occupied territories.
MENAFN28102023000193011044ID1107322017
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.