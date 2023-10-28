Umerov, Austin Discuss Situation On Battlefield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a phone call, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov briefed U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on the situation on the battlefield.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Umerov spoke of Russian losses near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka, which had reached about 4,000 soldiers.

The Ukrainian side also thanked the United States for continued effective cooperation and artillery ammunition supplies.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry emphasized that further ATACMS supplies would allow the Ukrainian military to effectively strike enemy military infrastructure and command posts in the deep rear areas within the temporarily occupied territories.