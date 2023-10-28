Russians Launch 156 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 27, 2023, Russian troops attacked 21 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 156 times.

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Malashko, Russians launched 17 drone attacks on such settlements as Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Malynivka, Robotyne, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Novodarivka, Temyrivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

The enemy also launched 135 artillery strikes on Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Robotyne, Levadne, Poltavka, Bilohiria, Verkhnia Tersa, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Lobkove, and other frontline settlements.

Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed. Five reports were submitted on the damage caused by Russian attacks to residential houses.

Malashko also mentioned that two more civilians had evacuated from Stepnohirsk.