Ukraine Peace Formula Meeting Opens In Malta Yermak

The relevant statement was made by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Malta. A meeting of foreign policy and national security advisors regarding the Ukrainian Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelensky has started. More than 65 countries – the West, the Global South. Ukraine's diplomatic efforts are producing results: international support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula is growing. The large number of the Global South countries involved in the meeting is evidence of this,” Yermak wrote.

In his opinion, this proves that the world is interested in justice and Ukraine's victory.

According to Yermak, more and more countries from all continents are working on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula every month.

“The meeting in Malta is about specifics. The specific plans for the implementation of five points of the Peace Formula will be presented and discussed: nuclear security, energy security, food security, humanitarian efforts (the release of prisoners and deported persons), restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and the world order,” Yermak noted.

In his words, these plans were developed by the working groups, involving representatives from the embassies of various countries, as well as experts.

“We are moving towards the Global Peace Summit of the leaders of states. Working on a common vision of our Formula with the countries of the world. The triumph of international law is a just peace, in which the aggressor is defeated,” Yermak stressed.

A reminder that, on October 28-29, 2023, Malta is hosting the third meeting on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula at the level of national security and foreign policy advisors.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine