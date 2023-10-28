Security Forces Kill Terrorist And Apprehend Two In Khyber District Operation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In an intelligence-based operation conducted by security forces in the Tirah area of Khyber district, one terrorist was neutralized while two others sustained injuries during an exchange of fire.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the injured terrorists were subsequently apprehended, and a significant cache of arms and ammunition was confiscated from their possession. ISPR confirmed that the deceased and detained terrorists were actively engaged in operations against security forces.

Notably, just three days prior, a suicide blast occurred at a security checkpoint in Tirah Valley, Khyber district, leaving three security personnel injured.

According to security sources, the attack targeted the Akakhel Dars Jumaat checkpoint. The assailant drove an explosives-laden vehicle into the security post, resulting in injuries to Naib Subedar Mohammad Israr, Sepoy Iftikhar, and Sepoy Shafiq.

Meanwhile, in South Waziristan's Sarukai area, two soldiers from the Pakistan Army, Banaras Khan and Abdul Kareem, lost their lives in an IED blast. The ISPR spokesperson confirmed that an ongoing clearance operation is in progress to root out terrorist elements in the area.