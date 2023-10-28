Indoor Plant Market To See Booming Business Sentiments Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Global Indoor Plant Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are Costa Farm LLC (United States), Ambius, Inc. (United States), Nursery Live (India), Shanti Nursery (India), Fern N Petals (India), Nurturing Green (India), Valley Interior Planting (United Kingdom), Premier Planters (United Kingdom), Totally Plants (United Kingdom), ProFlowers (United States).

The Global Indoor Plant Market was valued at USD Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13% during 2023-2029.

Definition:

“According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Indoor Plant market is expected to see a growth rate of 10.7% and may see market size of USD10320 Million by 2029.” Indoor plants are plants that are cultivated and grown inside buildings, typically within homes, offices, or other indoor spaces. These plants are valued for their ability to improve indoor air quality, add aesthetic beauty, and contribute to a sense of well-being. Here are some popular indoor plants:

Snake Plant (Sansevieria): Snake plants are known for their resilience and air-purifying qualities. They have tall, upright leaves and can thrive in low light conditions.

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum): Peace lilies are known for their elegant, white blooms and are excellent at removing common indoor air pollutants.

Market Trends:

Indoor plant trends can change from year to year, influenced by factors such as lifestyle preferences, interior design trends, and environmental consciousness. As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, here are some indoor plant trends that were popular at that time. Please note that these trends may have evolved or new trends may have emerged since then:

Sustainable and Low-Maintenance Plants: Many people were opting for low-maintenance and drought-tolerant plants like succulents and snake plants. These plants require less care and water, making them popular choices for busy individuals.

Tropical Plants: Plants with lush, tropical foliage, such as monstera, fiddle leaf fig, and bird of paradise, were trending. These plants can create a vibrant and exotic atmosphere in indoor spaces.

Market Drivers:

Indoor plants can provide a range of benefits and can be driven by various factors. Here are some of the key drivers for keeping indoor plants:

Aesthetic Appeal: Indoor plants add a touch of natural beauty to indoor spaces. They come in various shapes, sizes, and colors, enhancing the overall decor of a room.

Improved Air Quality: Many indoor plants help purify the air by absorbing toxins and releasing oxygen. They can also help maintain humidity levels, making the indoor environment healthier.

Indoor Plant Producers and Suppliers

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Government Bodies Such as Regulating Authorities and Policy Makers

Players Included in Research Coverage: Costa Farm LLC (United States), Ambius, Inc. (United States), Nursery Live (India), Shanti Nursery (India), Fern N Petals (India), Nurturing Green (India), Valley Interior Planting (United Kingdom), Premier Planters (United Kingdom), Totally Plants (United Kingdom), ProFlowers (United States)

Segmentation and Targeting

Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the Indoor Plant market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market – the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.



Indoor Plant Product Types In-Depth : Shade-loving Plants, Low light Plants, High light Plants

Indoor Plant Major Applications/End users: Absorb Harmful Gases, Oxygen Releasing, Landscape Decoration

Indoor Plant Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:

. APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

. Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

. North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

. South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

. MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

. Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

. Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

. Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

. Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

