Qatar Moms Marks 3Rd Anniversary With Red Carpet Gala

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Moms (QAMO), the dynamic community of mothers in Qatar, celebrated its third anniversary in splendid fashion at the Dusit Hotel recently.

The Red Carpet Gala, as the event was aptly named, showcased the unwavering growth and support that QAMO offers to mothers across the region.

QAMO stands as one of the most promising chapters of UNIMO with about 4,500 ladies as a part of the group. UNIMO or Universe of Moms proudly maintains its place as World's Largest Community of Mothers, founded by Neha Kare Kanabar, boasting over 550,000 registered mothers worldwide. QAMO, established by Deepa Jaiswal on July 24, 2020, with a mission to unite mothers in Qatar and foster a community built on love, support, and respect, has rapidly become a heartwarming success story of togetherness.

The Red Carpet Gala saw over 160 attendees, and the event was nothing short of extraordinary. It was an extravagant affair, featuring a diverse range of activities, performances, games, raffles, and numerous prizes and giveaways.

Deepa Jaiswal, the head of QAMO, delivered a touching speech that emphasised the group's core values, stressing the importance of respecting differences and supporting one another. She shared QAMO's journey from its inception and proudly mentioned that they had achieved the distinction of becoming the fastest-growing and largest WhatsApp group in Qatar. Special thanks were extended to Neha Kare Kanabar and everyone who has placed their trust and support behind this incredible community.

The Red Carpet Gala received an outpouring of appreciation and love from all attendees. The evening concluded with adorable return gifts that left everyone with big smiles and cherished memories.

The QAMO community remains a shining example of the power of unity and support, showcasing the strength that can be found in mothers coming together to create a space of love, respect, and support. The Admin Team, comprising Deepa Jaiswal, Neha Agarwal, and Akansha Sabharwal, remains dedicated to guiding this remarkable journey, with special thanks to Beenaa for her unwavering support from afar.

As QAMO steps into its fourth year, it does so with an inspiring legacy and a promise to continue uplifting and connecting mothers across Qatar.