Honey Village Being Set-Up In Patgaon, Maharashtra

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolhapur, Oct 28 (KNN)

The Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board and the District Planning Committee has set up a honey village in paragon.

District village industry officer Shrikant Jaunjal said,“Along with the production, processing and marketing of high-quality honey in Patgaon, a honey processing centre, laboratory, training and information hall have been established through the collective facility centre.”



The inauguration ceremony of the village and a meeting of beekeepers was held on October 27 at Desaiwadi ground in Patgaon.

The inaugural programme was presided over by district guardian minister Hasan Mushrif in the presence of vice-president of Maharashtra Agricultural Education and Research Council MLA Prakash Abitkar, chairman of Maharashtra State Planning Board Rajesh Kshirsagar and other dignitaries.

The first honey village was set up at Manghar in the popular picturesque hill station of Mahabaleshwar in Satara district.

(KNN Bureau)