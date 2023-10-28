Tunisian Pavilion Introduces Public To Local Plants At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Tunisian pavilion in the international zone at the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha is witnessing a large turnout of visitors to learn about the Tunisian experience in the field of agriculture and horticulture, water policies and sustainable development.

Inside the pavilion, visitors also learn about the methods followed by Tunisia to combat climate change as it was built on an area of 200 square meters, in addition to a garden of 1,000 square meters, which was planted with different types of plants and trees that were brought from Tunisia, including flowers, olives, peppers, and other varieties that are able to withstand the climate in Qatar.

The pavilion highlights the Tunisian experience in using agricultural product waste to enhance the principle of sustainability. It also focuses on organic agriculture and the efforts of the labour force in the olive care, picking, and pressing sector, which have reached 400,000 farmers, considering that Tunisia comes second after Spain in the production of olives and their oil. It also sheds light on the historical and geographical wealth and ancient culture in a harmonious manner, especially southern Tunisia, which is famous for its palm trees.

Supervisor of the Tunisian pavilion Amal Sliti praised Expo 2023 Doha Qatar, stressing that Qatar had succeeded in facilitating the participation of all countries, in addition to organizing the event in the city centre, making it easy for delegations to reach the site, expecting that the exhibition would contribute directly in achieving distinctive and effective partnerships with various participating countries, describing it as an opportunity for any country to learn about its efforts in the horticulture and agriculture sector.

She said that the Tunisian participation in this exhibition aims to strengthen cooperation relations between Tunisia and Qatar by presenting Tunisian experiences in the field of water policies and sustainable development, in addition to introducing and promoting emerging institutions in this global event, introducing Tunisian agricultural heritage, as well as promoting agricultural tourism in Tunisia.

She indicated that the pavilion witnesses a large demand from visitors throughout the week, especially on holidays, and that they enjoy visiting the international area, which includes a number of different pavilions designed in various shapes that impress everyone, noting that one visit to the Expo exhibition, which is hosted on Al Bidaa Park, is not enough, especially since visitors have a passion for learning about the cultures of more than 80 countries participating in the exhibition.