Ministry Responds To 70% Rainfall Emergency Calls

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality received 1,605 calls from people for removing water-logging caused by the heavy rainfall in Qatar on Thursday.

The municipalities responded to over 70 percent of the calls within 24 hours after the rainfall and the work is in full swing to clear the rainwater from remaining places. The Ministry shared its efforts in dealing with rainwater on X. It said that the work teams are deployed across the country in response to the calls. The calls were received through emergency rainfall hotline No. 184 and Oun app.