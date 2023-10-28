Czech President Receives Credentials Of Qatari Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Prague: President of the Czech Republic H E Peter Pavel received yesterday the credentials of H E Nasser bin Ibrahim Al Lingawi as Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Czech Republic.

The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of the Czech Republic, and the Amir's wishes of good health and happiness to His Excellency, and to the government and people of the Czech Republic continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, the President of the Czech Republic conveyed to the Ambassador his greetings to H H the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.