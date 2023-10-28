Minister Of State Receives Phone Call From Hungarian FM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received a phone call yesterday from Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary H E Peter Szijjarto. During the phone call, they discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
MENAFN28102023000063011010ID1107321842
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.