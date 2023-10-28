Minister Of State Receives Phone Call From Hungarian FM

Doha: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received a phone call yesterday from Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary H E Peter Szijjarto. During the phone call, they discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

