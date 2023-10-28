Katara Opens 'Whispers Of Soul' Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation, Katara opened recently the“Whispers of the Soul” exhibition by writer Dr. Ahmed Abdulmalek and visual artist Maryam AlMulla.

The exhibit is located at Building 18, Hall 2.

The opening was attended by H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, Minister of State and President of the Qatar National Library, Saif Saad Al Dosari, Deputy Director-General of Katara and Director of Human Resources in addition to an elite group of artists, intellectuals and media pr ofessionals.

The exhibition, which is the first of its kind in Qatar, represents a duet that combines the very short story and visual art in a beautiful and innovative marriage, rich in inspiration, symbolism and expression, as 22 very short stories by the media writer Dr. Abdulmalek were chosen from his book, which was published in 2012, and visual artist AlMulla, through her graceful brush, embodies them on artistic paintings that delve into the depths of the human self and express the spirit and intentions of the stories.

Dr. Abdulmalek pointed out that the exhibition opens broad horizons towards greater cohesion between culture and the audience of connoisseurs of the short story, as well as fine art, extending his thanks to Katara for its new initiatives that would contribute to raising the level of artistic cultural appreciation. Providing new creative ideas to serve the generous public.

For her part, visual artist AlMulla expressed her happiness at participating in this exhibition, noting that the experience was special and unique as she sought to express what Dr. Abdulmalek wrote with her brush.

AlMulla explained that exhibition, which is being held for the first time in Qatar, works to integrate narrative literature with visual art through an innovative artistic display. It would bring the visitor closer not only to the world of the brush and colours, but also to the world of the writer and his feelings.

“I hope that visitors and those interested in literature and fine art will watch and enjoy experiencing this type of literary and artistic convergence.”

Dr. Abdulmalek is a Qatari writer and journalist who has written 44 books on media and literature, including 14 novels, and has won many awards, most notably the Katara Award for Arabic Fiction in the Qatari Novel category for the years 2019 and 2022.

As for Maryam AlMulla, she is a Qatari visual artist who has made prominent contributions to visual art through her participation in many exhibitions with the Qatar Fine Arts Society and the International Arts Society. She was distinguished by preserving the Qatari heritage in a cubist style.