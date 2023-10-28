Israeli Military Expands Ground Operations In Gaza: IDF

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is expanding ground operations in Gaza on Friday night, in continuation of the offensive carried out in the last few days, said IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

The IDF has increased the airstrikes in Gaza“very significantly” in recent hours, Hagari said on social media X at night, adding the air force widely attacks underground targets and“terrorist infrastructure” to achieve the goals of the war.

Palestinian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Ishaq Sidr confirmed an almost complete interruption of internet and telecommunication in Gaza amid the Israeli strikes, as two communications towers in Gaza had come under the attacks. ■

Famagusta Gazette





