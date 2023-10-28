Pune's Maratha Community To Stage Candlelight March Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Maharashtra: Maratha community members from Pune district will carry out a candle march today, October 28, from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue located at Shivajinagar to the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Statue at Deccan, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.

They have started a chain strike to support quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger protest to intensify the agitation over the Maratha reservation issue.

Protestors from the Maratha community also blocked the Pune-Nashik highway near Chakan early morning today which also affected the vehicular traffic. However, the road was later cleared by the police officials Tuesday, CM Eknath Shinde said that he understands the pain and sorrow of the Maratha community.“I am aware of their pain and sorrow. The Justice Shinde (retd) committee is working 24 hours and a curative petition has been filed in the Supreme Court (which had struck down the Maratha quota) and it has been admitted. Hence a window has been opened.\"The Maratha reservation matter gained prominence in Maharashtra politics when, during his hunger strike protest in September, supporters of Jarange were reportedly subjected to a police baton charge at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district Shinde government after several rounds of negotiations between Jarange Patil and the government-appointed representatives last week issued a government resolution offering certificates to those Marathas in Marathwada who have records from the Nizam era, Jarange Patil has rejected the state government resolution, saying he will not break his fast unto death until all Marathas are given Kunbi certificates by the Maharashtra government October 19, the body of Maratha quota activist Sunil Kawale was found hanging from a lamp post along a flyover in Mumbai's Bandra area. He had left behind a suicide note seeking quota for the community's worth noting that the state government has published an advertisement in major newspapers outlining a range of initiatives that are in place for the Maratha community. The advertisement also highlights the advantages provided to the Maratha community concerning employment and educational admissions through the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation.

