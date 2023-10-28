Arcelormittal Mine Fire Leaves 21 Dead, Over 20 Missing In Kazakhstan: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "At least 21 people have died in a mine fire in Kazakhstan, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local unit of the Luxembourg-based steelmaker which operates the mine, said on Saturday the 252 people at the Kostenko mine, 208 had been evacuated, with 18 seeking medical help, the company said in a statement. Some 23 people had not been located by 12 p.m. (0600 GMT).Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who expressed condolences to the victims' families, ordered his cabinet to stop investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal Temirtau government said in a statement that it was finalizing a deal to nationalize the company, which operates the country's biggest steel mill month First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar told reporters that Kazakhstan was in talks with potential investors who could take over the mill said the cabinet was unhappy with ArcelorMittal's failure to meet its investment obligations, upgrade equipment, and ensure worker safety after a series of deadly accidents.
